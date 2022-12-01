Facts

12:39 01.12.2022

1 min read
Holding !Fest opens first Pijana Wiśnia bar in Gdansk

 !Fest holding opened the first Pijana Wiśnia (Drunken Cherry) bar in Gdansk (Poland).

"Autumn ends with positive news – we have opened Drunken Cherry in the very heart of Gdansk at 22/23, Dlugi Targ," Andriy Khudo, head and co-owner of the holding, said on Facebook.

According to the information on the website, in addition to Ukrainian cities, the network of Piana Vyshnia bars is also represented in Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw, Lodz, Poznan (Poland), as well as in Chisinau (Moldova), Budapest (Hungary), Bucharest and Brasov (both in Romania).

Emotion holding !Fest was founded in 2007. It develops a network of creative restaurants, coffee houses and shops in Ukraine.

The owners of the !Fest holding are Andriy Khudo, Yuriy Nazaruk, Dmytro Herasymov.

