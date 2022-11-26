Facts

13:48 26.11.2022

Biden: We pay tribute to Holodomor victims, honor brave Ukrainian people

On the anniversary of the Holodomor, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the United States honors the memory of all those who died in this senseless tragedy and pays tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people, who survived devastation and tyranny, in order to eventually create a free and democratic society.

"Even as the brave Ukrainian people continue to defend their democracy and freedom from Russia’s brutal aggression, we pause to also honor the victims of past injustices and horrors inflicted on Ukraine," he said.

"This November marks the anniversary of the Holodomor — "death by hunger." During his regime, Joseph Stalin imposed harsh and repressive policies on Ukraine, including creating a deliberate famine in 1932-1933 that caused millions of innocent Ukrainian women, men, and children to perish. We commemorate all the lives lost in this senseless tragedy, and we pay tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people who endured devastation and tyranny to ultimately create a free and democratic society," the U.S. president stated.

"This month, we remember the victims of the Holodomor. We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. And we honor the brave Ukrainian people who continue to courageously resist Russia’s assault on their democracy," he added.

Tags: #holodomor #biden

