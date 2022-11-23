Water supply restored by 70% in Lviv, half of city with electricity

As of 18:20, half of Lviv is provided with electricity, however, planned power outages continue in the city, Mayor Andriy Sadovy said on his Telegram channel.

"Water supply in the city has been restored by 70%. Some houses are provided only on the first floors. But this is for a while. Heat. We are launching city thermal power plants, working on restoring heat and hot water supply. If an emergency does not occur, then kindergartens and schools will work tomorrow in the usual mode," Sadovy wrote.

Additional bus routes have been launched in the city in the evening, and electric transport is being restored in parallel. 75% of traffic lights are already working.

"I recall that there are 18 heating points in Lviv. Here you can charge your phones, get warm, drink hot tea or coffee. Today they work until late in the evening," the mayor added.