Belarus conducts activities to prepare, receive Russian mobilized – AFU General Staff

Belarus' law enforcement agencies and local self-government bodies are taking measures to prepare and receive the Russian military contingent from among those mobilized on the Russian territory, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov said.

"On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, measures are being taken to deploy a regional grouping of troops of the so-called union state, which can operate in Volyn and Polissia operational areas. The relevant law enforcement agencies and local governments of the Republic of Belarus are taking measures to prepare and receive the Russian military contingent from among those mobilized on the Russian territory persons," Hromov said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

According to him, at this time, the clarification of places for the deployment of personnel continues.

Hromov said that, despite the Kremlin's public statements, covert mobilization activities continue in the aggressor country.

"In some regions of Russia, employees of military commissariats hand out summonses to men, offering to come to the commissariat to clarify personal data. Enterprises are required to form a mobilization reserve," he said.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar, in turn, said that as of the first ten days of November, more than 270,000 people out of 300,000 planned were called up in Russia.