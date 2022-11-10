Auchan Ukraine opens second store after start of war in Kyiv region

Auchan Ukraine opened a second store after the start of the war in Kyiv region, in Bucha, it will be able to work even during power outage, the company's press service reported.

In Bucha, the chain is launching a Pick up Point store with more than 1,500 items. The store is located in the Millennium residential complex, its trading area is 70 sq m.

Traditionally, Auchan prepares fast food and makes bakery products in stores of this format. The store also has a post office.

This is the second store in this format in the satellite towns of Kyiv. The first was the opening of Auchan Pick up Point in Irpin in July.

"We are developing this region as an example for other European companies to invest in the revival of the affected territories. We want to show that the satellite towns of Kyiv region are promising and require the attraction of business capital. This is an opportunity to make this region even better," commented Auchan Ukraine.

The company added that given the difficult situation with electricity, Auchan Ukraine has equipped the store with a powerful diesel generator, thanks to which the store will be able to fully operate even in the absence of electricity.

Auchan Retail is an international retail company, the first store opened in France in 1961.

Auchan Ukraine Hypermarket LLC has been operating in Ukraine since 2008. According to the Auchan website, before the Russian invasion, it had more than 30 stores of various formats (hypermarkets, supermarkets, pick up points) in nine cities, and is also developing e-commerce.