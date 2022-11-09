Zelensky: We clearly understand what enemy plans in Kherson region, so we act accordingly

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region are strengthening their positions, breaking Russian logistics, consistently destroying the enemy's potential to keep the south of our country in occupation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"Kherson region: we clearly understand what the enemy plans, therefore we act accordingly. Carefully, thoughtfully and in the interests of liberating our entire territory: we strengthen our positions, break Russian logistics, consistently destroy the enemy's potential to keep the south of our country in occupation," he said.

According to him, "in the information space, there is still a slight decrease in the amount of news from the front – there are fewer messages than, for example, at the beginning of autumn."

"But this does not mean that the intensity of the fighting has become less. The situation is difficult along the entire frontline. In some areas, fierce positional battles continue. to go to the administrative border of Donetsk region – they have not changed," he also said.

Zelensky said "we are not renting a single centimeter of our land there – and I thank all our heroes who hold positions in Donbas."

"East: step by step we are moving towards the return of the Ukrainian flag to all our cities and communities. We are also actively strengthening the border," the president said.