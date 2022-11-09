Facts

10:07 09.11.2022

Zelensky: We clearly understand what enemy plans in Kherson region, so we act accordingly

Zelensky: We clearly understand what enemy plans in Kherson region, so we act accordingly

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region are strengthening their positions, breaking Russian logistics, consistently destroying the enemy's potential to keep the south of our country in occupation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"Kherson region: we clearly understand what the enemy plans, therefore we act accordingly. Carefully, thoughtfully and in the interests of liberating our entire territory: we strengthen our positions, break Russian logistics, consistently destroy the enemy's potential to keep the south of our country in occupation," he said.

According to him, "in the information space, there is still a slight decrease in the amount of news from the front – there are fewer messages than, for example, at the beginning of autumn."

"But this does not mean that the intensity of the fighting has become less. The situation is difficult along the entire frontline. In some areas, fierce positional battles continue. to go to the administrative border of Donetsk region – they have not changed," he also said.

Zelensky said "we are not renting a single centimeter of our land there – and I thank all our heroes who hold positions in Donbas."

"East: step by step we are moving towards the return of the Ukrainian flag to all our cities and communities. We are also actively strengthening the border," the president said.

10:58 09.11.2022
Occupants attacks residential building in village of Kherson region, one person killed – K.Tymoshenko

18:38 08.11.2022
Enemy shells town in Kherson region from MLRS, two people wounded – Tymoshenko

11:34 29.10.2022
Russia trying to turn Kherson region into exclusion zone - Zelensky

10:47 25.10.2022
Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

13:48 15.10.2022
Ukrainian military destroy Russian helicopter, Shahed-136 UAV in Kherson region

14:36 12.10.2022
Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

16:49 08.10.2022
AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

16:08 06.10.2022
UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

09:37 06.10.2022
Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

18:29 04.10.2022
More than 50 residential areas liberated in Kherson region – Enin

