04.11.2022

Stefanishyna discusses Ukraine's support with ambassadors of NATO member states

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna has held a meeting with a group of ambassadors -permanent representatives of NATO member states who arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

"The parties discussed the priority needs of Ukraine and Ukraine's application for membership in NATO. The meeting participants paid special attention to the planning of assistance to Ukraine, in particular, through a Comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine, as well as its financing through the NATO Trust Fund," the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister said following the meeting.

Stefanishyna noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, much attention has been paid to bilateral military and non-military cooperation.

"Today is the time to talk about more systematic planning for the long term and what role NATO can play in coordinating such efforts. It is important to understand how we can use a comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine," she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the policy of strategic uncertainty in relation to Russia has exhausted itself.

"It is important that the Alliance continues to support the policy of open doors," Stefanishyna said and noted that Ukraine's membership in NATO will help deter the aggressor from war in the future.

Among other things, the parties discussed security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of the Kyiv Security Compact.

"The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the importance of moving forward on this issue. According to her, Ukraine needs military planning for years ahead, which will also require appropriate planning from the allies. She also focused on the continuation of military assistance," the report says.

It is noted that representatives of ten foreign countries visited Ukraine: Head of the Albanian Mission to NATO Visho Ajazi Lika, Acting Head of the Bulgarian Mission to NATO Zlatin Krastev, Head of the Estonian Mission to NATO Yuri Luik, Head of the Latvian Mission to NATO Skuja Edgars, Head of the Lithuanian Mission to NATO Deividas Matulionis, Head of the Polish Mission to NATO Tomasz Szatkowski, Head of the Slovak Mission to NATO Peter Bator, Head of the North Macedonia Mission to NATO Dane Taleski, Head of the Romanian Mission to NATO Dănuţ-Sebastian Neculăescu, and Head of the Czech Mission to NATO Jakub Landowski.

