Facts

15:59 02.11.2022

Nova Poshta buys 20 underwater sapper robots for Emergencies Service

As part of cooperation, Nova Poshta has acquired 20 Fifish sapper robots for underwater demining for UAH 5 million for the State Emergencies Service.

According to Nova Poshta, thanks to these robots, pyrotechnics will neutralize the ammunition remaining at the bottom of the reservoirs after active hostilities in Mykolaiv region.

"Such works detect explosive objects in waters and transmit to sappers the exact coordinates of their location. With the help of a special working arm, the device can move the ammunition or place a detonator next to it in order to subsequently neutralize it. The robot is equipped with VR glasses. Thanks to them, the sapper sees what is happening under water and directs device in the right direction," Nova Poshta says.

The first eight robots have already been handed over to rescuers. In the near future, another 12 sapper robots will arrive in Ukraine: the company will also transfer 11 of them to the State Emergencies Service, and one sample will remain with the Ukrainian Robotics Association for further improvement. It will be finalized by Ukrainian specialists in accordance with the requirements of the State Emergencies Service. Their task is to improve the engine, increase the operating time of the device and improve lighting.

The company noted that Ukraine is now one of the most mined countries in the world. About 200,000 square kilometers, which is almost a third of the state's territory, need to be cleared.

Another area of partnership between Nova Poshta and the State Emergencies Service is the logistics of rescue teams. The service prepares lists of necessary goods, from electronic devices to cars, and the company is engaged in their search, purchase and delivery. Nova Poshta also provides logistical support to the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine.

