Slovenia hands over 28 M-55 S tanks to Ukraine – media

Slovenia has handed over 28 M-55S tanks to Ukraine in exchange for which, under an agreement with Germany, it will receive 35 heavy trucks and five German-made water tankers.

"Slovenia has fulfilled its part of the agreement with Germany. Ukraine has received the second major donation of weapons to Ukraine. Thus, in terms of GDP, Slovenia is among the countries that have made the greatest contribution to the defense of Ukraine," the 24UR publication said.

The media said a batch of military equipment under a black tarpaulin, 28 M-55S tanks was transported by rail.

"Tanks will now strengthen the Ukrainian defense in the war. In exchange for donations, Slovenia will receive 40 vehicles from Germany," the publication said, citing the country's Ministry of Defense.