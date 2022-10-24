Six killed, five more wounded in enemy shelling in Donetsk region – local authorities

In Donetsk region, six civilians were killed and five more wounded as a result of enemy shelling, Head of regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"On October 23, it became known about six civilians of Donetsk region killed by Russians: three in Kurdiumivka, two in Velyka Novosilka and one in Bakhmut. Another five people were injured yesterday," Kyrylenko said in his Telegram channel.

He said it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.