Facts

09:30 24.10.2022

Six killed, five more wounded in enemy shelling in Donetsk region – local authorities

1 min read
Six killed, five more wounded in enemy shelling in Donetsk region – local authorities

In Donetsk region, six civilians were killed and five more wounded as a result of enemy shelling, Head of regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"On October 23, it became known about six civilians of Donetsk region killed by Russians: three in Kurdiumivka, two in Velyka Novosilka and one in Bakhmut. Another five people were injured yesterday," Kyrylenko said in his Telegram channel.

He said it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Tags: #war #donetsk_region

MORE ABOUT

15:10 21.10.2022
Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

12:32 21.10.2022
SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

12:27 21.10.2022
Russia creating conditions for withdrawal from right-bank part of Kherson region, preparing attack on Kakhovska HPP – ISW

Russia creating conditions for withdrawal from right-bank part of Kherson region, preparing attack on Kakhovska HPP – ISW

11:12 21.10.2022
Number of children killed amid Russian agression increased to 429, some 817 injured – PGO

Number of children killed amid Russian agression increased to 429, some 817 injured – PGO

10:54 21.10.2022
Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with S300 missiles, there are three wounded – region’s head

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with S300 missiles, there are three wounded – region’s head

12:36 19.10.2022
Poor lower-level leadership worsening low morale of occupiers – British intelligence

Poor lower-level leadership worsening low morale of occupiers – British intelligence

12:06 19.10.2022
Russian armed forces responsible for vast majority of war crimes identified in Ukraine – UN Commission Report

Russian armed forces responsible for vast majority of war crimes identified in Ukraine – UN Commission Report

10:38 19.10.2022
As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 428 children killed, 815 wounded – PGO

As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 428 children killed, 815 wounded – PGO

11:23 13.10.2022
In certain areas, enemy units start to receive orders from top leadership to temporarily stop offensive – General Staff

In certain areas, enemy units start to receive orders from top leadership to temporarily stop offensive – General Staff

10:03 11.10.2022
Russia uses ballistic, cruise, guided missiles, reconnaissance and strike drones to attack Ukraine on Mon – Zaluzhny

Russia uses ballistic, cruise, guided missiles, reconnaissance and strike drones to attack Ukraine on Mon – Zaluzhny

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders pushed out of four villages of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in past 24 hours - General Staff

Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

NABU announces ex-NBU governor Shevchenko wanted

Zelensky makes it clear that only Putin can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe

SBU detains Motor Sich president Bohuslayev, suspected of traitorous cooperation with Russia

LATEST

Invaders pushed out of four villages of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in past 24 hours - General Staff

Germany to supply Ukraine with another three IRIS-T complexes - Shmyhal

Serhiy Popko replaces Zhyrnov as head of Kyiv Military Administration

Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

Kuleba, Borrell agree to work together to counter Russian lie about Ukraine

Grain Corridor works, despite enemy attempts to interrupt it - Odesa administration speaker

Ukraine intends to reach out to companies producing components for drones to stop their supplies to Iran – Arakhamia

PACE may consider resolution on responsibility of Russian propagandists within year – MP Kravchuk

NABU announces ex-NBU governor Shevchenko wanted

Zelensky makes it clear that only Putin can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe

AD
AD
AD
AD