Ukraine calls on UN, EU to send monitoring mission to Kakhovka HPP – Shmyhal

Ukraine calls on the United Nations, the European Union and other organizations to organize an international monitoring mission to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the occupied part of Kherson region, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that we are witnessing the preparation of Russian troops to commit another terrorist attack on the territory of Kherson region. We are talking about the fact that the Russians mined the dam and units of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. This terrorist attack could lead to many thousands of victims and flood dozens of settlements. Therefore, we are appealing to the UN, the EU and other organizations to organize an international monitoring mission to the Kakhovka HPP. International specialists together with Ukrainian personnel should immediately arrive at the plant," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

In addition, the Ukrainian authorities call on residents of the occupied territory of Kherson region and other regions to immediately leave for the non-occupied territories of Ukraine.