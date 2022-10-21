Facts

17:41 21.10.2022

Ukraine calls on UN, EU to send monitoring mission to Kakhovka HPP – Shmyhal

1 min read
Ukraine calls on UN, EU to send monitoring mission to Kakhovka HPP – Shmyhal

Ukraine calls on the United Nations, the European Union and other organizations to organize an international monitoring mission to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the occupied part of Kherson region, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that we are witnessing the preparation of Russian troops to commit another terrorist attack on the territory of Kherson region. We are talking about the fact that the Russians mined the dam and units of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. This terrorist attack could lead to many thousands of victims and flood dozens of settlements. Therefore, we are appealing to the UN, the EU and other organizations to organize an international monitoring mission to the Kakhovka HPP. International specialists together with Ukrainian personnel should immediately arrive at the plant," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

In addition, the Ukrainian authorities call on residents of the occupied territory of Kherson region and other regions to immediately leave for the non-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Tags: #kakhovka_hpp
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky introduces sanctions against 256 Russian businessmen, their family members, incl. Abramovich

Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

Russia provokes new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries – Zelensky at European Council summit

First results of implementation of NATO LOGFAS logistics system presented in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

LATEST

Russian Su-25 shot down in Mykolaiv region

Zelensky introduces sanctions against 256 Russian businessmen, their family members, incl. Abramovich

Germany should launch urgent investigation into arson of house where Ukrainians lived – ombudsman

Russia must be held accountable for genocide of Ukrainians – Kuleba

Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

Russia provokes new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries – Zelensky at European Council summit

Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

First results of implementation of NATO LOGFAS logistics system presented in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD