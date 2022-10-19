Facts

12:36 19.10.2022

Poor lower-level leadership worsening low morale of occupiers – British intelligence

Key elements of the Russian military leadership are becoming increasingly incapacitated eight months after the invasion of Ukraine began, according to British military intelligence.

"At the tactical level, there is almost certainly a worsening shortage of capable Russian junior officers to organize and lead newly mobilized reservists... Poor lower-level leadership is likely worsening the low morale and poor unit cohesion in many parts of the Russian force," according to a statement of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland published on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Four of the five generals with direct operational command of elements of the invasion in February 2022 have now been dismissed. Their replacements have so far done little to improve Russia's battlefield performance," the intelligence said.

It is also reported that the execution of Russian soldiers in Belgorod region on October 15 occurred "after an officer's abusive comments towards ethnic minority recruits."

"The lack of command continuity will likely be more disruptive than in a Western military because under Russian doctrine the development of plans sits largely with the commander personally, rather than as a collective effort across a broader staff," the intelligence said.

