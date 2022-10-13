Facts

18:26 13.10.2022

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

1 min read
Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Four Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down in the sky over the western regions of Ukraine on Thursday, October 13, according to the Facebook page of Zakhid (West) Air Command.

"On October 13, Russian occupation forces attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the western region with Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea. Four cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Zakhid Air Command in our area of responsibility," the report says.

As reported, the Russian occupiers on Thursday launched a missile attack on a military facility in Lviv region, there were no casualties. It was also reported about explosions, previously, from the operation of air defense systems, in Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Volyn and Rivne regions.

