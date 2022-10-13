Poland hands over 150 Starlinks to Ukraine to resume communication in Kharkiv region

The Polish government has handed over 150 Starlink terminals to Ukraine to resume communications in the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region, the press service of the Digital Transformation Ministry of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"In Izium, Balakliya, Kupiansk and nine other liberated cities, people were able to contact their relatives again. Three public WI-FI points from Starlink in Izium and one in the village of Dibrova also started working," the ministry said on Telegram.

According to the release, some of the transferred terminals were given to mobile operators and Internet providers, to which Starlink allows to establish a backup connection.

"Also, local authorities received the terminals - 24 city and rural councils of Kharkiv region. This is necessary for effective coordination of the restoration of the territory liberated from the Russians," said Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

The ministry added that Starlink terminals help establish communication between humanitarian organizations, public utilities, Ukrposhta and regional authorities.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation thanks the Polish government for its support and assistance with Starlink terminals for Ukraine.

In early September, Fedorov announced that up to 20,000 Starlink terminals were already operating in Ukraine.