Facts

11:30 28.09.2022

Blinken: Ukraine may use Western weapons in regions where Russia held pseudo-referendums

1 min read
Blinken: Ukraine may use Western weapons in regions where Russia held pseudo-referendums

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the United States is not against Ukraine using Western weapons to return territories where the Russian Federation organized pseudo-referendums.

According to the European Truth, Blinken said this on Tuesday at a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

“We and many other countries have already been crystal-clear: We will not – indeed, we will never – recognize the annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia. And I’ve also been equally clear that Ukraine has the absolute right to defend itself throughout its territory, including to take back the territory that has been illegally seized one way or another by Russia,” Blinken said.

According to him, the weapons that the United States and many other countries provide to Ukraine were very effectively used for the return.

“The Ukrainians will continue to do what they need to do to get back the land that has been taken from them. We will continue to support them in that effort,” the U.S. State Secretary noted.

Tags: #blinken

MORE ABOUT

16:32 26.09.2022
U.S. to provide Ukraine with additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance – Blinken

U.S. to provide Ukraine with additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance – Blinken

10:54 26.09.2022
Blinken: We told Russians to stop talking about nuclear weapons

Blinken: We told Russians to stop talking about nuclear weapons

11:34 17.09.2022
Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

14:14 09.09.2022
Blinken in Brussels to inform NATO allies, partners about results of his visit to Kyiv

Blinken in Brussels to inform NATO allies, partners about results of his visit to Kyiv

17:26 08.09.2022
Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

16:24 08.09.2022
Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

11:16 16.06.2022
Blinken: U.S. aid to Ukraine since start of Russian invasion reaches more than $5.6 bln

Blinken: U.S. aid to Ukraine since start of Russian invasion reaches more than $5.6 bln

19:49 01.06.2022
Ukraine assures USA it won’t use long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory – Blinken

Ukraine assures USA it won’t use long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory – Blinken

14:27 24.05.2022
Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

Kuleba discusses with Blinken supply of weapons to Ukraine, unblocking of Ukrainian food exports

09:58 20.05.2022
Blinkin approves provision of additional US weapons, equipment and materials to Ukraine for $100 mln

Blinkin approves provision of additional US weapons, equipment and materials to Ukraine for $100 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

Lithuanian President: Russia's desperate attempts to annex Ukrainian territory don't change reality – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson are, will be Ukraine

Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

US draft budget resolution provides for $12.35 bln in aid to Ukraine

LATEST

Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

Lithuanian President: Russia's desperate attempts to annex Ukrainian territory don't change reality – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson are, will be Ukraine

Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

US draft budget resolution provides for $12.35 bln in aid to Ukraine

Ukraine to receive air defense system that even Bundeswehr doesn’t have

AFU strengthening its positions on eastern bank of Oskil river, continues to advance on outskirts of Lyman – ISW

DEV Challenge XIX finale to be held in Ukraine, Poland

AD
AD
AD
AD