Blinken: Ukraine may use Western weapons in regions where Russia held pseudo-referendums

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the United States is not against Ukraine using Western weapons to return territories where the Russian Federation organized pseudo-referendums.

According to the European Truth, Blinken said this on Tuesday at a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

“We and many other countries have already been crystal-clear: We will not – indeed, we will never – recognize the annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia. And I’ve also been equally clear that Ukraine has the absolute right to defend itself throughout its territory, including to take back the territory that has been illegally seized one way or another by Russia,” Blinken said.

According to him, the weapons that the United States and many other countries provide to Ukraine were very effectively used for the return.

“The Ukrainians will continue to do what they need to do to get back the land that has been taken from them. We will continue to support them in that effort,” the U.S. State Secretary noted.