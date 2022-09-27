Air defense of Navy destroys three kamikaze drones Shahed-136 Tues morning
The air defense of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed on September 27 at about 08:00 three of the three kamikaze drones Shahed-136 that attacked Odesa region.
"The servicemen of all the Defense Forces of Ukraine are looking for effective methods of countering barging ammunition and are gaining more and more experience in destroying kamikaze drones," the telegram channel of the AFU Air Forces reports.