Canadian FM: Holding of referendum by Russia on territory of Ukraine with predetermined results to have zero legitimacy

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly strongly condemns the holding of a referendum by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, such a vote with certain results will have zero legitimacy, the website of the Canadian government reports.

“Canada strongly condemns the sham referendums planned in occupied regions of Ukraine. These phony exercises with predetermined results will have zero legitimacy, and Canada will not recognize them. Borders will not change. Ukraine’s territory will remain Ukraine’s,” the message reads.

According to Joly, “Russia’s war has never been about legitimate security interests—it has been about President Vladimir Putin’s desire to redraw the map using force … This is a blatant attack on the principles of rules-based international order and human rights, as well as a clear violation of international law.”

Also, according to her, “the sham referendums in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson are not about democracy but about a desperate attempt to legitimize conquest and limit a surging Ukrainian counteroffensive.”

The Canadian Foreign Minister called on the leaders of other countries to prevent Russia's illegal attempts to annex Ukrainian territories.

“The international community must act to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. We urge other countries to join in rejecting Russia’s illegal attempts to steal Ukrainian lands through violence and terror. Canada has always stood with Ukraine, and we will continue to do so for as long as it takes,” Joly stressed.