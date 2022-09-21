Facts

18:09 21.09.2022

Five missiles hit Zaporizhia in three districts, three people wounded

1 min read
Several missiles hit three districts in Zaporizhia, three people were wounded, one of them suffered a concussion, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh has said.

"So far we have been reported about five arrivals of missiles in three districts of the regional center. The infrastructure and private houses were hit. Two missiles landed in the field on the city outskirts. Three people were wounded. One of them was hospitalized with a concussion, he is stable," he said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #zaporizhia #missiles

