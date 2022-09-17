Girl injured in missile attacks on Chuhuiv dies in hospital – Synehubov

According to updated data, a woman and an 11-year-old girl were injured as a result of missile strikes inflicted by the Russian occupying forces on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region on Saturday, the girl later died in a hospital, Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration, said.

"Unfortunately, the 11-year-old girl hospitalized in Chuhuiv died from her injuries. Another woman was injured amid the strikes on Chuhuiv, her condition is average," Synehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.