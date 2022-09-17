Facts

15:16 17.09.2022

Girl injured in missile attacks on Chuhuiv dies in hospital – Synehubov

1 min read

According to updated data, a woman and an 11-year-old girl were injured as a result of missile strikes inflicted by the Russian occupying forces on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region on Saturday, the girl later died in a hospital, Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration, said.

"Unfortunately, the 11-year-old girl hospitalized in Chuhuiv died from her injuries. Another woman was injured amid the strikes on Chuhuiv, her condition is average," Synehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Tags: #chuhuiv
AD

HOT NEWS

Chuhuiv subjected to missile attacks, 11-year-old girl injured

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile over Uman, minor damage to non-residential buildings

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

Head of National Police: Fifty bodies of killed civilians, 445 graves near Izium found in occupied territories of Kharkiv region

LATEST

Canada condemns Russian military atrocities in Izium, declares readiness to help Ukrainian people – Trudeau

Spain sends five transport aircraft with ammo for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine

Chuhuiv subjected to missile attacks, 11-year-old girl injured

Russia repeats in Izium what it did in Bucha – Zelensky

EU strongly condemns Russian atrocities in Kharkiv region, those responsible to be held accountable - Borrell

Rumors that Washington pushing Ukraine to negotiate with Russia absolute lie – U.S. Ambassador

Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

AD
AD
AD
AD