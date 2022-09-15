Facts

16:58 15.09.2022

Zelensky meets with reps of analytical centers of USA and Europe


Zelensky meets with reps of analytical centers of USA and Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with representatives of analytical centers in Europe and the United States on Thursday.

"I am grateful to them for the courage to come to Kyiv during the war and the assistance provided, because thanks to it, Ukraine has already won a number of victories over the occupiers and will be able to win the war with Russia," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

"I think it is important not to reduce the pressure on the occupiers regarding the demilitarization of the Zaporizhia NPP, strengthen defense support for Ukraine, including air defense systems, and still recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. This is very relevant and necessary both for our country and for the whole civilized world," he said.

