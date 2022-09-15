AFU repel enemy attacks in areas of eight settlements, 12 air strikes carried out against enemy, four aircraft destroyed by air defense – General Staff

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled the attacks of Russian invaders in the southeast direction in the area of 8 settlements. As a result of 12 air strikes, the enemy's manpower, two platoon strongholds and four positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed, as well as four aircraft were destroyed by air defense, the General Staff reported.

"Defense forces continue to successfully repulse enemy attacks, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Soledar, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Odradivka, Vesela Dolyna, Vodiane and Novomykhailivka," the General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook.

During the past 24 hours, in order to support the actions of the land groupings, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the places of concentration of the enemy's manpower and equipment. It was confirmed that six areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower, two platoon strongholds and four positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. Enemy losses are being refined.

In addition, our air defense units destroyed four aircraft of the occupiers in different directions: three Su-25 and one Su-24M.

At the same time, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy Donetsk region, hold the captured territories and disrupt the active actions of our troops in certain areas.

"The enemy is shelling our positions along the contact line, tries to take measures to regroup troops in separate directions, and conducts aerial reconnaissance. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

The enemy continues to attack the homes of civilians and civilian infrastructure objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war. The infrastructure of more than 30 settlements was damaged by air strikes, missile strikes and the use of MLRS. These are, in particular, Kryvy Rih, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Vovchansk, Kostiantynivka, Lozova, Siversk, Bilohorivka, Mykolaivka, Verkhniokamianske, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Yuryivka, New York, Pervomaiske, Kamianka, Vremivka, Stepove, Mali Scherbaky, Suhy Stavok, Kostromka, Bila Krynytsia and Myrne.

Over the past day, the enemy launched eight missile strikes, 19 airstrikes and fired 86 MLRS strikes at military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy is shelling the infrastructure with tanks, mortars and artillery, namely:

in Siversky direction – in Halahanivka district of Chernihiv region;

in Kharkiv direction – in the areas of the settlements of Baranivka, Hoptivka, Vysoka Yaruha, Neskuchne and Kupiansk;

in Kramatorsk direction – Tetyanivka, Kryva Luka and Bilohorivka;

in Bakhmut direction – Vesele, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve and Sukha Balka;

in Avdiyivka direction – Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka;

in Zaporizhia direction – Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Velyka Novosilka, Pavlivka, Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka and Bilohiria;

in South Buh direction – Bila Krynytsia, Olhyne, Liubomyrivka, Ternovi Pody, Pravdyne, Myrne and Ivanivka. In addition, the enemy constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

According to available information, the destruction of a significant number of servicemen and military equipment of units of the 137th Parachute Regiment of the 106th Parachute Division of the Russian Armed Forces in Bakhmut direction has been confirmed. Significant losses do not allow the specified unit to continue combat operations without additional measures.

In order to hold the temporarily captured territories, the enemy is trying to strengthen the first line of defense in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions – it is moving reserves from the units of the 3rd Army Corps, as well as the remnants of units that were withdrawn from Kharkiv direction. At the same time, due to the breach by the Defense Forces of the logistical support of the occupiers, units of the Russian armed forces performing tasks along the contact line have problems with the lack of certain types of ammunition for rocket launchers and artillery.