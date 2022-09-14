Facts

18:04 14.09.2022

Foreign ministers of Ireland, Lithuania, Ukraine visit Odesa port

1 min read

The ministers for foreign affairs of Ireland, Lithuania and Ukraine, Simon Coveney, Gabrielius Landsbergis and Dmytro Kuleba, are on a visit to Odesa in order to check the operation of the Black Sea Grain initiative, the Foreign Ministry of Ireland has said.

"Minister Simon Coveney visited the port in Odesa today alongside ministers from Ukraine and Lithuania to view the operation of the Black Sea Grain initiative," it said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tags: #grain #odesa

MORE ABOUT

09:49 09.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine's supplies of agricultural products under grain initiative ensure food security

Zelensky: Ukraine's supplies of agricultural products under grain initiative ensure food security

12:04 27.08.2022
Ukraine should reach volume of grain exports by sea of 3 mln tonnes monthly - Zelensky

Ukraine should reach volume of grain exports by sea of 3 mln tonnes monthly - Zelensky

19:03 19.08.2022
UN Secretary-General visits Odesa Opera Theater

UN Secretary-General visits Odesa Opera Theater

17:09 19.08.2022
Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

12:06 16.08.2022
Occupants take millions of tonnes of new harvest from farmers on temporarily occupied territories - Solsky

Occupants take millions of tonnes of new harvest from farmers on temporarily occupied territories - Solsky

18:49 11.08.2022
Grain carrier from Africa to arrive at Pivdenny port on Aug 12 for wheat loading

Grain carrier from Africa to arrive at Pivdenny port on Aug 12 for wheat loading

12:37 09.08.2022
First batch of Kernel grain arrives in Turkey from Chornomorsk port

First batch of Kernel grain arrives in Turkey from Chornomorsk port

11:58 08.08.2022
First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

10:40 08.08.2022
Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

09:47 08.08.2022
Second caravan of ships under Grain Initiative with 170,000 tonnes of agrifood leaves Ukrainian ports on Sunday

Second caravan of ships under Grain Initiative with 170,000 tonnes of agrifood leaves Ukrainian ports on Sunday

AD

HOT NEWS

Vilkul reports missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Shmyhal: In case of impossibility to quickly restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in winter people will be evacuated

Lithuania provides Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 200 mln - Defense Minister

Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

Enemy losses for past day amount to 350 military personnel, five tanks, 11 artillery systems, two aircraft and two helicopters

LATEST

Occupiers attack Kryvyi Rih with Kh-101 cruise missiles – Kakhovka command

Two missiles fired against Zaporizhia, no casualties reported – regional administration

Shmyhal calls on UN Ukraine to join social support programs, infrastructure reconstruction

Vilkul reports missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT EXPLOSIONS IN ZAPORIZHIA

Ukraine to introduce Israeli security model in public places after war – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: In case of impossibility to quickly restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in winter people will be evacuated

Oligarchic clans lose influence on Ukrainian politics – Danilov

Lithuania provides Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 200 mln - Defense Minister

Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

AD
AD
AD
AD