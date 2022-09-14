Foreign ministers of Ireland, Lithuania, Ukraine visit Odesa port

The ministers for foreign affairs of Ireland, Lithuania and Ukraine, Simon Coveney, Gabrielius Landsbergis and Dmytro Kuleba, are on a visit to Odesa in order to check the operation of the Black Sea Grain initiative, the Foreign Ministry of Ireland has said.

"Minister Simon Coveney visited the port in Odesa today alongside ministers from Ukraine and Lithuania to view the operation of the Black Sea Grain initiative," it said on Twitter on Wednesday.