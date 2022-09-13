Invaders lose about 350 military, 10 artillery systems, three 3 air defense systems, 17 cruise missiles shot down in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 350 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Tuesday morning, September 13, amounted to about 53,300 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost seven tanks and 22 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – 2,175 units and 4,662 units, respectively.

During the day, 10 artillery systems of the occupiers, three air defense systems and six units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) were destroyed in Ukraine. A plane, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the operational and tactical level of the enemy and 17 cruise missiles were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 1,279 artillery systems, 311 multiple rocket launchers, 165 air defense systems, 3,469 vehicles and tankers, 117 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine. Some 244 planes and 213 helicopters were destroyed, 904 drones and 233 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kharkiv and Donetsk directions," the summary says.