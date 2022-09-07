Facts

15:20 07.09.2022

Ukraine to be able to comply with all IAEA recommendations only after complete restoration of control over ZNPP - Energy Minister

Ukraine will only be able to implement the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) report's recommendations on the stabilization and safe operation of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) only after full control over it is regained, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko has said.

"We highly appreciate the work of the IAEA mission. It was Ukraine that initiated it and made every effort to implement it. Now it is important to implement the mission's recommendations. And this is possible only with the complete return of the ZNPP under the control of Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook on Wednesday.

At the same time, the minister said that only Ukraine is able to guarantee the implementation of all components of operational safety and, unlike the Russians, is interested in this.

As Haluschenko stressed, the presentation of the IAEA report on the state of nuclear safety in Ukraine at the meeting of the UN Security Council, "unfortunately, did not become a sprint distance for the de-occupation of the ZNPP, but only the next stage of an exhausting marathon that has been going on for more than six months."

At the same time, he emphasized that absolutely all participants in the UN Security Council meeting, except for Russia, agreed on the need to demilitarize the plant and the territory adjacent to it.

In addition, according to the minister, given the unprecedented situation with the occupation by foreign troops of a nuclear facility in another country, it is necessary to update the IAEA standards and protocols as soon as possible.

"Existing IAEA standards and protocols limit their ability to draw conclusions. Therefore, these need to be updated as soon as possible. The presence of assessment conclusions would definitely remove all discussions about 'who is to blame and what to do' that Russian propaganda skillfully stirs up even during a meeting of the Security Council," Haluschenko wrote.

According to him, it is also very important that the conclusions of the mission and the results of its further work at the ZNPP become the basis for future changes in international legislation "in order to be able to effectively counteract nuclear terrorism" and prevent a dangerous precedent.

"The inability of the world to curb a state that behaves like a terrorist at a seized nuclear power plant can become carte blanche for others to do the same. And then there will be no security for anyone in the world," the Minister of Energy assured.

In addition, he expressed his conviction that it is necessary today to introduce sanctions for acts of nuclear terrorism, the precedent of which Russia has created.

"Global sanctions should be imposed on the Rosatom company, which representatives are trying to manage the work of the Zaporizhia NPP, without any rights and powers for this. Ukraine has already begun the sanctions process against more than 700 individuals and legal entities associated with the Russian state corporation," Haluschenko wrote.

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to all the country's international partners, "whose position regarding the demands on Russia to liberate the ZNPP and stop aggression against Ukraine is extremely clear and transparent."

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

