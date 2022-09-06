Facts

10:44 06.09.2022

Kuleba: Pacifying Putin by selling out Ukraine is a deal with devil which will bring neither peace, nor stability

Kuleba: Pacifying Putin by selling out Ukraine is a deal with devil which will bring neither peace, nor stability

Appeasement of Putin at the expense of Ukraine is a deal with the devil, which will bring neither peace nor stability, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“With his energy blackmail, Putin wants to ruin the stability and well-being of every household in Europe. Those who propose to give in are only inviting more trouble. Pacifying Putin by selling out Ukraine is a deal with the devil which will bring neither peace, nor stability,” Kuleba said on Twitter Tuesday.

Tags: #kuleba

