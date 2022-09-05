Borrell to Shmyhal: EU to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to European Union

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell assures that the EU will continue to support Ukraine on its way to EU membership.

He wrote about this on his Twitter page on Monday, commenting on the arrival in Brussels of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the meeting of the Council of the Ukraine-EU Association, which is taking place in Brussels.

“Warmly welcome PM Denys Shmyhal on his 1st visit to Brussels since the start of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. His presence & the holding of the Association Council are yet another proof of Ukraine's resilience and bravery. We will continue supporting Ukraine’s EU path,” Borrell said.

The High Representative illustrated the recording with a photo of his handshake with the Ukrainian Prime Minister.