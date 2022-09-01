Facts

11:44 01.09.2022

Some 3,500 out of 12,900 schools to reopen, 4,500 will work in mixed mode, others online

1 min read
First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Vitrenko has said that out of a total of 12,900schools in Ukraine, 3,500 schools will reopen and education in will be exclusively in full-time mode, in about 4,500 schools, some children will study in schools, and some remotely, and all other schools will work only remotely.

"In Ukraine, there are now 12,910 schools in the network, of which approximately 3,500 reopened, about 4,500 will study in a mixed mode - this is education at schools with elements of distance learning. All other schools will work online," Vitrenko said during the national telethon on Thursday afternoon.

He said that those 1,288 schools that are located in the temporarily occupied territory and in the amalgamated territorial communities in especially dangerous territories where hostilities are taking place will also work online.

Tags: #education #schools

