Five people killed, twelve wounded in enemy shelling attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

Five people were killed and twelve were wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region in the past 24 hours, Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"On August 31, the Russian forces killed five civilians in Donetsk region: in Rozdolne, Pivnichne, Heorhiyivka, Bakhmut and Slovyansk. Another twelve people suffered injuries," he said on the Telegram channel.