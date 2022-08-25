Facts

18:04 25.08.2022

Zelensky meets with Italian FM in Kyiv, thanks him for support

1 min read
Zelensky meets with Italian FM in Kyiv, thanks him for support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with head of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio during his visit to Kyiv and thanked him for supporting the independence and sovereignty of the Ukrainian state.

"In recent months, relations between our states have been built at a level that has helped Ukraine to survive in the struggle for our independence. Italy has become one of the leading states that supported Ukraine, our society and internally displaced people, refugees, supported us humanitarian and financially, as well as providing assistance to our army," Zelensky said.

He thanked the Italian Foreign Minister for the visit, and also asked him to convey his gratitude to the entire Government of the Italian Republic, personally to Prime Minister Mario Draghi, to the entire Italian society for supporting the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine.

AD

HOT NEWS

ZNPP completely disconnected from grid for first time ever – Energoatom

Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

Death toll in missile strikes in Chaplyne rises to 25 – President's Office dpty head

LATEST

Damage to Motyzhyn's infrastructure from war estimated at $10.1 mln – KSE

Scholz visits soldiers of AFU, promises to continue to support Ukraine with weapons

Belgium to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 8 mln

ZNPP completely disconnected from grid for first time ever – Energoatom

UNICEF provides Ukraine with 100,000 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen (Jcovden) under COVAX initiative

PGO opens case on enemy shelling of Chaplyne, as result of which dozens of people killed

Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

Viсtor Pinchuk Foundation hands over 12 Furia UAV to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Shmyhal to visit Germany in early Sept

PGO: over UAH 300 mln belonged to son of fugitive president transferred to Armed Forces of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD