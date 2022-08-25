Zelensky meets with Italian FM in Kyiv, thanks him for support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with head of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio during his visit to Kyiv and thanked him for supporting the independence and sovereignty of the Ukrainian state.

"In recent months, relations between our states have been built at a level that has helped Ukraine to survive in the struggle for our independence. Italy has become one of the leading states that supported Ukraine, our society and internally displaced people, refugees, supported us humanitarian and financially, as well as providing assistance to our army," Zelensky said.

He thanked the Italian Foreign Minister for the visit, and also asked him to convey his gratitude to the entire Government of the Italian Republic, personally to Prime Minister Mario Draghi, to the entire Italian society for supporting the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine.