Ukraine has changed history, world and itself in six months – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that over the past six months Ukraine has changed the world, history and changed itself.

"Six months ago, Russia declared war on us. On February 24, the whole of Ukraine heard explosions and gunshots. And on August 24, I should not have heard the words ‘happy Independence Day.’ On February 24, we were told: you have no chance . On August 24, we say: happy Independence Day, Ukraine!" he said on Wednesday in a video message dedicated to the Independence Day of Ukraine.

"In these six months, we have changed history, the world and changed ourselves. Now we know for sure who is really our brother and friend, and who is not even a casual acquaintance. Who did not lose their name and reputation, and who worried that the terrorists would save face . Who doesn 't really need us , and where the door is really open for us. We understood who is who," he said.

At the same time, according to him, "the whole world has found out who Ukrainians are ... No one else will say about Ukraine: it's somewhere out there, near Russia."

"We haven't had HIMARS yet, but there were people who are ready to stop tanks with their bare hands. They were not ready to close the sky, but we had people who were ready to close their native land by themselves," the president said.

He said that “the Ukrainian people and their courage inspired the whole world. They gave humanity a new hope that justice has not completely left our cynical world. And it is still not force that wins in it, but truth. Not money, but values. Not oil, but people.”

According to him, “all world history textbooks will have a section ‘Times when Ukraine united the world.’ When democracy grew teeth again. When tyranny receives an answer in the language it understands.”

“Ukraine invigorated the whole continent. Europe takes to the squares. Europe introduces tough sanctions. Europe unanimously recognizes that Ukraine is a future member of the European Union,” the president said.

“Big business realized that money still smells. With blood, cinder, death. Corporations and brands are leaving the Russian market, and people have become more important than potential losses,” he also said, noting that “never before in the world has public opinion had such an influence on politicians.”

“Today, people dictate trends and rules of behavior to the authorities. Being indifferent, inactive and slow is a shame. Being indecisive and too cautious is a shame. Speaking sluggishly, vaguely and too diplomatically is a shame. Not supporting Ukraine is a shame,” he said.