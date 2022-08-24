Facts

09:47 24.08.2022

Ukraine has changed history, world and itself in six months – Zelensky

3 min read
Ukraine has changed history, world and itself in six months – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that over the past six months Ukraine has changed the world, history and changed itself.

"Six months ago, Russia declared war on us. On February 24, the whole of Ukraine heard explosions and gunshots. And on August 24, I should not have heard the words ‘happy Independence Day.’ On February 24, we were told: you have no chance . On August 24, we say: happy Independence Day, Ukraine!" he said on Wednesday in a video message dedicated to the Independence Day of Ukraine.

"In these six months, we have changed history, the world and changed ourselves. Now we know for sure who is really our brother and friend, and who is not even a casual acquaintance. Who did not lose their name and reputation, and who worried that the terrorists would save face . Who doesn 't really need us , and where the door is really open for us. We understood who is who," he said.

At the same time, according to him, "the whole world has found out who Ukrainians are ... No one else will say about Ukraine: it's somewhere out there, near Russia."

"We haven't had HIMARS yet, but there were people who are ready to stop tanks with their bare hands. They were not ready to close the sky, but we had people who were ready to close their native land by themselves," the president said.

He said that “the Ukrainian people and their courage inspired the whole world. They gave humanity a new hope that justice has not completely left our cynical world. And it is still not force that wins in it, but truth. Not money, but values. Not oil, but people.”

According to him, “all world history textbooks will have a section ‘Times when Ukraine united the world.’ When democracy grew teeth again. When tyranny receives an answer in the language it understands.”

“Ukraine invigorated the whole continent. Europe takes to the squares. Europe introduces tough sanctions. Europe unanimously recognizes that Ukraine is a future member of the European Union,” the president said.

“Big business realized that money still smells. With blood, cinder, death. Corporations and brands are leaving the Russian market, and people have become more important than potential losses,” he also said, noting that “never before in the world has public opinion had such an influence on politicians.”

“Today, people dictate trends and rules of behavior to the authorities. Being indifferent, inactive and slow is a shame. Being indecisive and too cautious is a shame. Speaking sluggishly, vaguely and too diplomatically is a shame. Not supporting Ukraine is a shame,” he said.

Tags: #independence_day

MORE ABOUT

15:30 24.08.2022
UK, Poland, Germany, France leaders congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, promise their support

UK, Poland, Germany, France leaders congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, promise their support

11:58 24.08.2022
Zaluzhny: Independence possible only when there are people ready to fight for it

Zaluzhny: Independence possible only when there are people ready to fight for it

20:09 25.08.2021
Ukrainian Ballet Gala to be performed at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London

Ukrainian Ballet Gala to be performed at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London

13:14 24.08.2021
Scientists of Akademik Vernadsky station congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day

Scientists of Akademik Vernadsky station congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day

12:45 20.08.2021
Ukrainian MFA launches online marathon for 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

Ukrainian MFA launches online marathon for 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence

13:28 02.08.2021
Over 150 events to be held throughout Ukraine to celebrate Independence Day

Over 150 events to be held throughout Ukraine to celebrate Independence Day

17:17 21.08.2020
German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Independence Day

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Independence Day

18:33 19.08.2020
NSDC reveals signs of Russian special services' large cyberattack on Ukraine's govt agencies before Independence Day

NSDC reveals signs of Russian special services' large cyberattack on Ukraine's govt agencies before Independence Day

17:53 24.08.2019
Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

13:36 24.08.2019
President accepts congratulations on 28th anniversary of nation's independence from foreign leaders

President accepts congratulations on 28th anniversary of nation's independence from foreign leaders

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

Britain allocates GBP 54 mln aid to Ukraine – Johnson

On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

LATEST

Portuguese FM visits Irpin

Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

Britain allocates GBP 54 mln aid to Ukraine – Johnson

On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

Zelensky thanks USA for new tranche of military aid

Biden announces biggest $2.98 bln tranche of military aid to Ukraine – White House

British Ambassador: Defending its independence, Ukraine defends main values of free world – freedom and democracy

Portuguese FM arrives in Kyiv with working visit

AD
AD
AD
AD