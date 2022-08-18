Facts

18:43 18.08.2022

Invaders preparing provocation at Zaporizhia NPP on Aug 19 – Intelligence Agency

The Russian invaders announced an unexpected "day off" at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region on August 19 and announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were allegedly preparing a "terrorist attack," the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has said.

"From the available information, it becomes clear that the invaders, after large-scale shelling of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, can 'raise the stakes' and arrange a real terrorist attack at the largest nuclear facility in Europe. In addition, time this crime to coincide with the stay of the UN Secretary-General in Ukraine," the agency said on Telegram on Thursday.

As noted in the statement, on August 19, only operational personnel will be at Zaporizhia NPP, and all other employees will not be allowed to enter. It is also known that representatives of Rosatom, who have recently been constantly at the station, urgently left the territory of the facility, the department said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that during a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary General António Guterres, a resonant provocation is allegedly being prepared to accuse Russia of a man-made disaster. "The Russians, as expected, accuse the Ukrainian authorities of preparing the attack," the agency said.

#provocation #zaporizhia_npp

