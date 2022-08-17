As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 361 children killed, 712 wounded – PGO

As of August 17, 2022, the official number of children killed as a result of the Russian aggression has not changed over the past day, namely 361, the number of injured has increased, more than 712, Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"More than 1,073 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of August 17, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed, some 361. The number of injured has increased, more than 712. Children in Donetsk region suffered the most, some 376, while 198 in Kharkiv, some 116 in Kyiv, some 68 in Chernihiv, some 61 in Luhansk, some 60 in Mykolaiv, some 55 in Kherson, some 40 in Zaporizhia," the PGO said on the Telegram channel.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On August 16, a six-year-old boy was wounded as a result of enemy artillery shelling of the town of Toretsk, Donetsk region.

As a result of the bombing and shelling of the Russia Armed Forces, some 2,328 educational institutions were damaged, some 289 were completely destroyed.