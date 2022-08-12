Facts

16:09 12.08.2022

Ukraine's security and defense forces call on civilized world to prevent trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol

2 min read
Ukraine's security and defense forces call on the civilized world to prevent the trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol and send representatives of international organizations to places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are kept.

"The operation to rescue 2,500 defenders of Mariupol was the only possible option to save the lives of our Heroes. There was no alternative such as extraction, there was a choice: a rescue operation or death at Azovstal, first of all, seriously wounded. But the stocks of necessary medicines ended," the joint statement of the security and defense forces regarding the captured defenders of Mariupol, published on Friday on the SBU Telegram channel, reads.

The statement emphasizes that Ukraine managed to save the seriously wounded during the exchange in June: 144 people, of which 95 are the defenders of Mariupol, have already returned, at the moment they have received the necessary medical care and rehabilitation.

"All state institutions are working to return the Heroes of Mariupol and all Ukrainians captured by the enemy. The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War continues to work 24/7 to release Ukrainian defenders from captivity, search for missing persons under special circumstances. At the same time, we maintain contact with the families of captured servicemen and fulfill our obligations for their social protection," the joint statement says.

At the same time, as the report says, the Russian side does not adhere to its obligations, neglects agreements, does not recognize international norms and rules of warfare, which complicates the process of exchanging prisoners.

"We call on the entire civilized world to prevent the trial announced by the executioners in Mariupol over the Ukrainian defenders. We demand to immediately send representatives of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross to the places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are kept, primarily to Olenivka," the joint statement of Ukraine's security and defense forces concludes.

Tags: #mariupol #defenders

