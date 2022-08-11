Facts

15:38 11.08.2022

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called on IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and UN Secretary General António Guterres to send an international mission led by the IAEA and with the participation of UN military experts to the Zaporizhia NPP to assess the threats to nuclear safety as a result of the seizure of the nuclear power plant by Russian invaders.

"Yesterday I sent an official letter to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and UN Secretary General António Guterres. I informed the heads of these two organizations of the facts of violation by the Russian occupiers of all IAEA seven basic safeguards during the occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP... I called for an international mission to be sent to ZNPP under the IAEA leadership. I proposed to include UN military experts in it, since there must be specialists of appropriate expertise to assess the threats to the militarization of the facility," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.

Kuleba stressed that "the Russians have actually turned Europe's largest nuclear power plant into a military base and endanger the security of the entire continent."

According to the minister, Ukraine insists that the international mission be organized as soon as possible and arrive at the occupied ZNPP exclusively through the territory of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian side is ready to provide the necessary assistance for it.

"If Russia has nothing to hide, it must immediately provide IAEA and UN specialists with access to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba once again stressed that it is necessary to increase international pressure on Moscow to return the plant under the full control of Ukraine and prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

The Minister also called Russia's initiative to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council on the subject of the security of the Zaporizhia NPP "impudence that knows no boundaries and has already reached global proportions."

"The terrorist state that shelled the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, seized it, placed weapons on its territory and continues shelling wants to talk about security. But Russian lies will not work. We will provide the Russians with such a discussion that there will be no living place left for them. The whole world knows that Russia is engaged in nuclear terrorism and the meeting of the Security Council will once again confirm this," Kuleba assured.

