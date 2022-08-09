Facts

12:53 09.08.2022

Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

1 min read
Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian occupation army amounted to about 300 soldiers over the past day, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, they amounted to about 42,640 people as of Tuesday morning, August 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 9 tentatively amounted to personnel – about 42,640 (up by 300), tanks – 1,817 (up by 6) units, armored combat vehicles APV – 4,076 (up by 6) units, artillery systems – 964 (up by 4) units, MLRS – 261 units, air defense systems – 133 (up by 1) units, aircraft – 223, helicopters – 193 (up by 1), operational-tactical UAVs – 757 (up by 3), cruise missiles – 185 (up by 3), ships /boats – 15, automotive equipment and tankers – 2,998 (up by 5) units, and special equipment – 87 (up by 1) units," the report said.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions. The data are being specified.

Tags: #war #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

16:39 06.08.2022
Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

16:15 06.08.2022
Russian forces kill five civilians, wound 14 people in Donetsk region on Aug 5 – Kyrylenko

Russian forces kill five civilians, wound 14 people in Donetsk region on Aug 5 – Kyrylenko

15:18 06.08.2022
Pieces of S-300 missile found on night attack scene in Kharkiv – prosecutors

Pieces of S-300 missile found on night attack scene in Kharkiv – prosecutors

13:38 06.08.2022
Enemy shells Sumy region more than 60 times on Friday – Zhyvytsky

Enemy shells Sumy region more than 60 times on Friday – Zhyvytsky

12:43 06.08.2022
Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

12:00 06.08.2022
Russian invaders probably use Zaporizhia NPP for deployment of heavy weapons

Russian invaders probably use Zaporizhia NPP for deployment of heavy weapons

17:27 05.08.2022
Russian occupiers shell residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv within day; there are significant damage, casualties – mayor

Russian occupiers shell residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv within day; there are significant damage, casualties – mayor

19:07 04.08.2022
Zelensky calls Russia's war against Ukraine ‘colonial’ - press conference for African media

Zelensky calls Russia's war against Ukraine ‘colonial’ - press conference for African media

16:04 04.08.2022
Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

13:04 04.08.2022
Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Defense Ministry about explosions in Crimea: We cannot determine cause of fire, but remind you about rules of fire safety, prohibition of smoking in unidentified places

‘Korean’ scenario of war end in Ukraine impossible – Podoliak

There are series of explosions at military airfield in Crimea – media

Ukraine receives first batch of Turkish armored personnel carriers, 200 vehicles expected

Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

LATEST

Ukrainian Defense Ministry about explosions in Crimea: We cannot determine cause of fire, but remind you about rules of fire safety, prohibition of smoking in unidentified places

Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

‘Korean’ scenario of war end in Ukraine impossible – Podoliak

There are series of explosions at military airfield in Crimea – media

Preparations underway for transfer of NASAMS systems to Ukraine – spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Ukraine receives first batch of Turkish armored personnel carriers, 200 vehicles expected

Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

EC on Amnesty International report: what happens in Ukraine is direct consequence of war unleashed by Russia

Relatives of Azovstal defenders appeal to Zelensky to prevent fake tribunal of Azov regiment fighters

New US $1 bln defense aid package for Ukraine shows high level of trust between presidents, their teams – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD