Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian occupation army amounted to about 300 soldiers over the past day, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, they amounted to about 42,640 people as of Tuesday morning, August 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 9 tentatively amounted to personnel – about 42,640 (up by 300), tanks – 1,817 (up by 6) units, armored combat vehicles APV – 4,076 (up by 6) units, artillery systems – 964 (up by 4) units, MLRS – 261 units, air defense systems – 133 (up by 1) units, aircraft – 223, helicopters – 193 (up by 1), operational-tactical UAVs – 757 (up by 3), cruise missiles – 185 (up by 3), ships /boats – 15, automotive equipment and tankers – 2,998 (up by 5) units, and special equipment – 87 (up by 1) units," the report said.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions. The data are being specified.