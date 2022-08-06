Facts

12:43 06.08.2022

Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces went on the offensive in Avdiyivka and Bakhmut directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported.

"In Donetsk direction, the enemy is conducting an offensive operation, concentrating its main efforts on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions. It uses ground attack and army aviation forces," it said in the Saturday morning report.

In Volyn, Polissia and Siversky directions, the situation did not change. The enemy shelled from artillery the residential areas of Hai and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv region and Nova Huta in Sumy region.

In Slobozhansky direction, the enemy conducted military operations in order to hold the occupied lines and prevent the offensive of the Ukrainian defense forces. It also conducted remote mining of the area.

In Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupation forces shelled Prudianka, Slatyne, Pytomnyk, Petrivka, Korobochkyne, Mospanov and Zamulivka using cannon and reactive artillery. The enemy also made air strikes near Verkhniy Saltiv and Lebiazhe.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance using drones in the areas near Lisove, Pytomnyk, Riasne, Protopopivka, Pryshyb and Nortsovka.

In Slovyansk direction, the enemy mounted artillery attacks near Mazanivka, Krasnopillia, Sulyhivka, Karnaukhivka and Virnopillia.

In Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the areas near Bakhmutske, Toretsk, Bilohorivka, Krasnopolivka, Pivnichne and Vershyna using the tanks, cannon and rocket artillery. It also fired air strikes near Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmut and Berestove.

The occupation forces went on the offensive in the directions of Yakovlivka-Vershyna and Kodema-Zaitseve, but did not succeed and retreated. The enemy also conducts the offensive towards Bakhmut. Military operations continue there.

In Avdiyivka direction, the enemy shelled the areas near New York, Pervomaiske, Vodiane and Oprosne using cannon and rocket artillery. It also made air strikes near Novohradske, Pavlivka and Prechystivka. The enemy went on the offensive in the direction of Lozovo-Nevelske, but did not succeed and had to retreat. The enemy also conducted regrouping of forces in this direction.

In Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy forces shelled the areas of Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Shevchenko, Novodanylivka, Vilne Pole, Burlatske, Zelene Pole, Zeleny Hai, Krasne, Stepne and Vremiv using cannon and rocket artillery as well as tanks. Air strikes were fired against Maryinka, Mali Scherbaky, Novoandriyivka, Novosilky and Temyrivka.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance from drones near Krasnohorivka, Novosilky and Tavriyske.

In Pivdennobuzky direction, the enemy conducts a defensive operation. The main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied areas and inflicting maximum losses on the units of the Ukrainian defense forces.

Also, the enemy fired from tanks and various types of artillery the areas of Lymany, Prybuzke, Tavriyske, Luch, Myrne, Partyzanske, Blahodatne, Shyroke, Kyselivka, Kvitneve, Kavkaz, Bila Krynytsia, Bilohorka, Dobrianka, Osokorivka and Mykolaiv. It also fired air strikes against Andriyivka, Khutirska valley and Plotnytsky tract.

Reconnaissance activities of hostile drones were recorded near Bila Krynytsia, Nyzhni Serohozy, Lozove and Andriyivka.

