17:33 02.08.2022

Rada officials urge world to contribute to objective investigation of terrorist attack in Olenivka, recognize Russia as terrorist state, strengthen sanctions

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, his First Deputy Oleksandr Korniyenko and Deputy Chairperson Olena Kondratiuk, due to the mass death of Ukrainian prisoners of war as a result of deliberate shelling of the colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region, call on the world community to contribute to an objective investigation of this terrorist act, to recognize Russia as terrorist state, take measures for its comprehensive isolation and strengthen sanctions.

"On behalf of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, we appeal to the world community, international organizations, governments and parliaments of foreign states with a call to strongly condemn the gross violation of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation and take all possible measures to conduct an impartial objective investigation of this terrible crime and bring all ideologists to justice and executors of the Russian cannibalistic policy of extermination," the leadership of the Ukrainian parliament said in a statement due to the war crime committed by Russia on the territory of the temporarily occupied settlement of Olenivka, Donetsk region.

At the same time, the parliament calls on the world community to take the necessary measures to force Russia to comply with the provisions of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War of 1949 and other norms of international humanitarian law, including ensuring free access to places of detention of Ukrainian prisoners of war for representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, other international humanitarian organizations.

The leadership of the Ukrainian parliament also calls on the world to recognize Russia as a terrorist state and take effective measures for its comprehensive international isolation by ending all types of cooperation with it and freezing contacts with its representatives at all levels.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada calls for increasing sanctions economic and political pressure on Russia to undermine its economic ability to continue the war against Ukraine and build new imperial conquest plans, as well as to realize the seriousness of the threat to the entire architecture of the world legal order and the fundamental principles of the existence of man as a moral being and use it for the sake of future world community, all possible instruments of cooperation to prevent the recurrence of such war crimes, as well as attempts to propagate or justify them.

