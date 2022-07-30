Russia has lost more than 40,670 military personnel since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the losses of the Russian Federation amounted to more than 40,670 people of military personnel, 1,645 tanks and 838 artillery systems, 109 air defense systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 30 approximately amounted to: about 40,670 (plus 170) military personnel, 1,759 tanks (plus 10) units, 3,995 armored combat vehicles (plus eight) units, 906 artillery systems (plus six) units, 258 MLRS, 117 air defense equipment, 222 aircraft, 190 helicopters, 733 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus two), 174 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 2,889 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 19) units, and 78 special equipment (plus one)," the Facebook message says.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction.