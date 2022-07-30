Facts

13:18 30.07.2022

Estonian President: Shelling of Olenivka correctional facility is another proof that Russia doesn’t care about human lives

1 min read
Estonian President Alar Karis said that the shelling of the colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region, is another proof that the Russian Federation does not care about human lives, and it continues to commit war crimes.

"Strongly condemn the mass murder at Olenivka correctional facility. This absolutely horrific shelling is beyond apprehension and another proof that Russia does not care about human lives or international law but continues with war crimes, " he said on his Twitter.

On July 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out targeted deliberate artillery shelling of a correctional institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, at the same time, statements about alleged shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are outright lies and provocation.

