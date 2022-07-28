Facts

12:52 28.07.2022

Russia inflicts 49 missile, 44 air strikes on Ukraine since start of July - AFU General Staff

2 min read
Since the beginning of July, the Russian Federation has launched 49 missile and 44 air strikes on Ukraine, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"Since the beginning of the month, the enemy has carried out 49 missile strikes and 44 air strikes, as a result of which 28 objects were completely destroyed, including four schools and nine residential buildings, as well as 137 objects were partially destroyed, including seven transport infrastructure facilities, 11 educational institutions and 29 residential buildings," Hromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Hromov, 47 attacks on Chernihiv region and 151 on Sumy region were also carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Since the beginning of the month, the enemy has carried out 198 attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation, including 47 attacks on Chernihiv region and 151 on Sumy region. The largest part of the shelling falls on the areas of the settlements of Esman and Bilopillia, Sumy region. As a result of enemy air strikes, artillery attacks since the beginning of the month, 15 civilian infrastructure facilities, including one school, have been destroyed on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions," Hromov said.

