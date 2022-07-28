Facts

11:49 28.07.2022

Russia loses 160 military, four tanks and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to 160 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine as of Thursday morning, July 28, amounted to 40,230 people, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

It is noted that over the past day, the Russian Federation also lost four tanks and 11 artillery systems, eight armored vehicles, three unmanned aerial vehicles and seven cars.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 28 approximately amounted to: about 40,230 (plus 160) people of military personnel, 1,742 tanks (plus four) units, 3,979 armored combat vehicles (plus eight) units, 894 artillery systems (plus 11) units, 258 MLRS, 117 air defense equipment, 222 aircraft, 190 helicopters, 729 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus three), 174 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 2,854 automotive equipment and tankers (plus seven) units, 75 units of special equipment," the message says.

It notes that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kryvyi Rih direction. The data is being updated.

Tags: #war #general_staff

