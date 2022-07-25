Poland raises PLN 22 mln to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

As part of the Bayraktar for Ukraine campaign, residents of Poland have collected more than PLN 22 million to purchase a Bayraktar drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We have collected PLN 22 million! What do you see on the horizon? Perhaps this is our Bayraktar," the initiator of the collection, journalist Sławomir Sierakowski said on Facebook.

He said the organizers of the gathering have received many messages from those wishing to join the action, so the gathering will be open for a few more days. All funds that will be collected in excess of the cost of the drone will be transferred to the account of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to information on the Zrzutka.pl crowdfunding platform through which the collection was made, more than 205,000 people joined the campaign, donating, as of Sunday evening, almost PLN 22.7 million.