Facts

12:28 25.07.2022

Poland raises PLN 22 mln to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

1 min read
Poland raises PLN 22 mln to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

As part of the Bayraktar for Ukraine campaign, residents of Poland have collected more than PLN 22 million to purchase a Bayraktar drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We have collected PLN 22 million! What do you see on the horizon? Perhaps this is our Bayraktar," the initiator of the collection, journalist Sławomir Sierakowski said on Facebook.

He said the organizers of the gathering have received many messages from those wishing to join the action, so the gathering will be open for a few more days. All funds that will be collected in excess of the cost of the drone will be transferred to the account of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to information on the Zrzutka.pl crowdfunding platform through which the collection was made, more than 205,000 people joined the campaign, donating, as of Sunday evening, almost PLN 22.7 million.

Tags: #poland #bayraktar

MORE ABOUT

18:06 18.07.2022
Ukrainians in Poland will be able to maintain tax residency in Ukraine without paying taxes in host country - BRDO

Ukrainians in Poland will be able to maintain tax residency in Ukraine without paying taxes in host country - BRDO

17:20 11.07.2022
Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

13:29 09.07.2022
Bayraktar drone funded by Lithuanians arrives in Ukraine

Bayraktar drone funded by Lithuanians arrives in Ukraine

14:57 04.07.2022
Lithuania to hand over Bayraktar 'Vanagas' to Ukraine on July 6 – Defense Minister

Lithuania to hand over Bayraktar 'Vanagas' to Ukraine on July 6 – Defense Minister

14:03 01.07.2022
Preparation of three Bayraktar TB2 aircraft being completed for free delivery to Ukraine – Ambassador

Preparation of three Bayraktar TB2 aircraft being completed for free delivery to Ukraine – Ambassador

12:13 27.06.2022
Poland cancels free train travel for Ukrainians from July

Poland cancels free train travel for Ukrainians from July

14:24 11.06.2022
Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

17:27 07.06.2022
Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

12:02 02.06.2022
Poland to contribute to granting Ukraine status of EU candidate at European Council meeting in June - intergovernmental consultations

Poland to contribute to granting Ukraine status of EU candidate at European Council meeting in June - intergovernmental consultations

18:15 01.06.2022
Zelensky: Relations between Poland and Ukraine move to new stage – strong and historical

Zelensky: Relations between Poland and Ukraine move to new stage – strong and historical

AD

HOT NEWS

Three out of 15 German Gepard systems already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

Ukraine to start exporting grain through Black Sea ports - Zelensky

Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov: Russian occupiers allow their way out of the city, warn that entire infrastructure mined and will be destroyed

Former Foreign Minister Hryschenko, Justice Minister Lavrynovych announced suspicion in absentia for negotiating 'Kharkiv agreements'

Zelensky dismisses Ruslan Demchenko from post of NSDC First Dpty Secretary

LATEST

Three out of 15 German Gepard systems already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

Russian invaders' truck runs over car in Zaporizhia region, three people killed – Melitopol mayor

UNDP with Canada's support deliver eight ambulances to four regional centers of Ukraine

Ukraine to start exporting grain through Black Sea ports - Zelensky

If Melitopol is not deoccupied before heating season, there won't be heating in town – mayor

Melitopol mayor about guerrillas in town: Two armored trains derailed, bridge between Melitopol and Tokmak blown up, collaborators afraid to appear in public

Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov: Russian occupiers allow their way out of the city, warn that entire infrastructure mined and will be destroyed

Ukraine able to prepare its airfields for modern military aircraft – Reznikov

Former Foreign Minister Hryschenko, Justice Minister Lavrynovych announced suspicion in absentia for negotiating 'Kharkiv agreements'

Duda: Even if Russians outnumber Ukrainian soldiers, we still continue to provide aid to Ukrainians

AD
AD
AD
AD