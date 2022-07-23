Facts

15:38 23.07.2022

Imagine Dragons musicians become United24 ambassadors - Zelensky

1 min read
Imagine Dragons musicians become United24 ambassadors - Zelensky

Musicians of the American group Imagine Dragons have become ambassadors of the United24 national brand platform and will promote the direction of medical care, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The legendary Imagine Dragons have become ambassadors of the @u24_gov_ua platform. The group will promote the direction of medical care. And first, they will support the ambulance fundraiser launched by @FirstLadyOfUkraine," the president wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday evening.

Zelensky thanked the group for supporting Ukraine.

"In 2018, you visited our country for the first time. In 2022, you continue to do your best to make the voice of Ukraine sound throughout the world. Thank you for this!" he wrote.

As reported, on May 18, 2022, Zelensky signed a decree on the establishment of the United24 national brand and congratulated the first ambassador of this brand, the legendary Ukrainian football player and coach Andriy Shevchenko.

On June 7, the Ministry of Youth and Sports opened a special account with the National Bank of Ukraine for donations as part of the United24 recovery fund initiative.

Tags: #united24 #imagine_dragons

MORE ABOUT

10:29 19.07.2022
United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

15:58 11.07.2022
United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

17:25 06.07.2022
Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

08:54 06.07.2022
US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

12:19 05.07.2022
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

14:57 18.06.2022
Govt to present Plan for Ukraine’s restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

Govt to present Plan for Ukraine’s restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

12:39 06.06.2022
Over UAH 1.5 bln collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine's needs in one month – Zelensky

Over UAH 1.5 bln collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine's needs in one month – Zelensky

12:57 04.06.2022
Zelensky, presenting United24 in Washington: it's not just fundraising, it's one of opportunities to prove to Russia that evil won't win

Zelensky, presenting United24 in Washington: it's not just fundraising, it's one of opportunities to prove to Russia that evil won't win

20:03 18.05.2022
Andriy Shevchenko becomes first ambassador of UNITED 24

Andriy Shevchenko becomes first ambassador of UNITED 24

17:36 20.04.2022
Govt approves United24 procedure for using official accounts for donations in support of Ukraine – PM

Govt approves United24 procedure for using official accounts for donations in support of Ukraine – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

UN Secretary General unequivocally condemns rocket attack on Odesa seaport

Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

Occupiers fire at Mykolaiv with six S-300 missiles on Sat morning, preliminarily no casualties

Three people killed, nine soldiers injured as a result of rocket strikes on Kirovohrad region

Ukraine, Turkey, Russia with UN assistance agree on 120-day-long grain export from Odesa, Chornomorsk, Pivdenny ports

LATEST

Grain storage in Odesa port not hit, minor fire extinguished

Intl ad hoc group reviews draft recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine – President's Office

UN Secretary General unequivocally condemns rocket attack on Odesa seaport

Kremlin continues to weaponize food - US Ambassador on Odesa port missile strikes

Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

Fire in Odesa port after enemy missile attack – MP

Washington announces additional $270 mln of security assistance to Ukraine - Pentagon

One person injured in morning shelling of center of Kharkiv - mayor

Occupiers fire at Mykolaiv with six S-300 missiles on Sat morning, preliminarily no casualties

Three people killed, nine soldiers injured as a result of rocket strikes on Kirovohrad region

AD
AD
AD
AD