Imagine Dragons musicians become United24 ambassadors - Zelensky

Musicians of the American group Imagine Dragons have become ambassadors of the United24 national brand platform and will promote the direction of medical care, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The legendary Imagine Dragons have become ambassadors of the @u24_gov_ua platform. The group will promote the direction of medical care. And first, they will support the ambulance fundraiser launched by @FirstLadyOfUkraine," the president wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday evening.

Zelensky thanked the group for supporting Ukraine.

"In 2018, you visited our country for the first time. In 2022, you continue to do your best to make the voice of Ukraine sound throughout the world. Thank you for this!" he wrote.

As reported, on May 18, 2022, Zelensky signed a decree on the establishment of the United24 national brand and congratulated the first ambassador of this brand, the legendary Ukrainian football player and coach Andriy Shevchenko.

On June 7, the Ministry of Youth and Sports opened a special account with the National Bank of Ukraine for donations as part of the United24 recovery fund initiative.