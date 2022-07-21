Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 100 military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Thursday morning, July 21, amounted to about 38,850 people, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost four tanks and seven armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – 1,704 and 3912, respectively.

Also, during Wednesday, seven unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level were shot down in Ukraine (since the beginning of the full-scale invasion 710), as well as three artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, six units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) and two units of special equipment were destroyed.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 859 artillery systems, 251 MLRS, 113 air defense systems, 221 aircraft, 188 helicopters, 167 cruise missiles, 2,781 vehicles and a tanker truck, 72 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Sloviansk direction," the summary says.

At the same time, the General Staff stressed that the data are being clarified.