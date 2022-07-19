Zaluzhny in talk with Milley: We managed to stabilize situation, it is completely controllable

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny discussed with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Mark Milley the issues of arms supplies and informed him about the operational situation on the fronts.

"We managed to stabilize the situation. It is complex, tense, but completely controllable. An important factor contributing to our holding our defensive lines and positions is the timely arrival of M142 HIMARS, delivering targeted strikes against enemy command posts, ammunition and fuel depots," Zaluzny said on Telegram on Monday evening following a conversation with Milley.

According to the commander-in-chief, he synchronized with Milley the requests of the Ukrainian side on the eve of the meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group. "I sincerely thanked my colleague and, in his person, the United States and its allies for their help in the fight for freedom," Zaluzhny said.