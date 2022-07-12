Facts

15:22 12.07.2022

Rada proposes to recognize state sovereignty of Ichkeria – draft resolution

1 min read
Rada proposes to recognize state sovereignty of Ichkeria – draft resolution

The members of parliament, Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) and Musa Magomedov (non-attached), have proposed the Verkhovna Rada to recognize state sovereignty of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria.

The MPs registered respective draft resolution No. 7551 in the parliament on July 11, according to the information posted on the Verkhovna Rada's website.

The text of the document has not been made public yet.

The Chechen Republic of Ichkeria was a self-proclaimed republic which existed after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the territory of the Checheno-Ingush Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. It was liquidated by the Russian government in 2000 after its forced return to the composition of the Russian Federation as the Chechen Republic.

Tags: #ichkeria
AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

LATEST

OSCE PA to consider possible expulsion of Russia during autumn meeting in Bulgaria

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

American ATN delivers thermal optics to AFU for $13.2 mln in crypto deal – expert

Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Invaders hit Industrialny district of Kharkiv, residents asked to stay in shelters – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD