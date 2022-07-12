Rada proposes to recognize state sovereignty of Ichkeria – draft resolution

The members of parliament, Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) and Musa Magomedov (non-attached), have proposed the Verkhovna Rada to recognize state sovereignty of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria.

The MPs registered respective draft resolution No. 7551 in the parliament on July 11, according to the information posted on the Verkhovna Rada's website.

The text of the document has not been made public yet.

The Chechen Republic of Ichkeria was a self-proclaimed republic which existed after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the territory of the Checheno-Ingush Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. It was liquidated by the Russian government in 2000 after its forced return to the composition of the Russian Federation as the Chechen Republic.