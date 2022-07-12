Facts

11:17 12.07.2022

Enemy has lost about 37,470 of military personnel since start of its aggression in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

1 min read
The Russian aggressor has already lost about 37,470 personnel in Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 12 approximately amounted to: about 37,470 of military personnel (plus 70) people, 1,649 tanks (plus four) units, 3,829 armored combat vehicles (plus one) units, 838 artillery systems, 247 MLRS, 109 air defense equipment, 217 aircraft, 188 helicopters, 676 operational-tactical level UAVs, 155 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 2,699 (plus three) units of automotive equipment and tankers, and 66 units of special equipment," the message says.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Mykolaiv direction.

The data are being clarified, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes.

Tags: #war #general_staff

