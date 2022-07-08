Russian leadership must answer for its crimes in Ukraine – President of French Senate

Russia's military-political leadership must answer for the crimes of its army on Ukrainian soil, French Senate President Gérard Larcher believes.

"The perpetrators of these crimes, namely the representatives of Russia, the military-political leadership, must answer for their actions. It is unacceptable to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council and at the same time make sure that not a single value on which the modern world order is based is respected," Larcher said, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine in Bucha, Kyiv region, on Friday.

According to Larcher, the most important thing is that there should be a trial at the international level for all the crimes committed by the Russian army.

"And that is why we, representatives of various political forces in the French Senate, supported sending the best specialists of the French gendarmerie here to carry out the necessary work to identify the bodies of victims of crimes in Bucha. This will allow us to document and substantively prove all the crimes of Russians, which will be directly considered at the level of international justice," the spokesperson of the Senate said.

He also said the city of Dunkirk in northern France, whose representative - a senator from the socialists is part of the delegation, decided to establish direct 'sister' city relations with Bucha.

According to Larcher, the members of the delegation, having seen the consequences of the atrocities of the Russian occupiers in Borodianka and Bucha, "will leave here not the same as they came here."

"It hit us extremely deeply," Larcher said.

He recalled that France is in solidarity with Ukraine, and numerous French communities received Ukrainians who fled the war and sought security.

"But we understand that this is not enough, that one of the forms of support that we should provide to Ukraine is actually in the military sector," Larcher said.

He drew attention to the fact that the initiatives to provide weapons in accordance with the French Constitution come from the President of the Republic, who made the decision to provide Ukraine with artillery.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the delegation of the Senate on a trip to Kyiv region was accompanied by First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko.