Facts

17:39 08.07.2022

Russian leadership must answer for its crimes in Ukraine – President of French Senate

2 min read
Russian leadership must answer for its crimes in Ukraine – President of French Senate

Russia's military-political leadership must answer for the crimes of its army on Ukrainian soil, French Senate President Gérard Larcher believes.

"The perpetrators of these crimes, namely the representatives of Russia, the military-political leadership, must answer for their actions. It is unacceptable to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council and at the same time make sure that not a single value on which the modern world order is based is respected," Larcher said, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine in Bucha, Kyiv region, on Friday.

According to Larcher, the most important thing is that there should be a trial at the international level for all the crimes committed by the Russian army.

"And that is why we, representatives of various political forces in the French Senate, supported sending the best specialists of the French gendarmerie here to carry out the necessary work to identify the bodies of victims of crimes in Bucha. This will allow us to document and substantively prove all the crimes of Russians, which will be directly considered at the level of international justice," the spokesperson of the Senate said.

He also said the city of Dunkirk in northern France, whose representative - a senator from the socialists is part of the delegation, decided to establish direct 'sister' city relations with Bucha.

According to Larcher, the members of the delegation, having seen the consequences of the atrocities of the Russian occupiers in Borodianka and Bucha, "will leave here not the same as they came here."

"It hit us extremely deeply," Larcher said.

He recalled that France is in solidarity with Ukraine, and numerous French communities received Ukrainians who fled the war and sought security.

"But we understand that this is not enough, that one of the forms of support that we should provide to Ukraine is actually in the military sector," Larcher said.

He drew attention to the fact that the initiatives to provide weapons in accordance with the French Constitution come from the President of the Republic, who made the decision to provide Ukraine with artillery.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the delegation of the Senate on a trip to Kyiv region was accompanied by First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko.

AD

HOT NEWS

Belarusian troops conduct reconnaissance in Volyn, Polissia directions – AFU General Staff

Russia tried to thwart Ukrainian president's addresses to European parliaments – Zelensky tells Slovenian parliament

According to UNHCR estimates, 12-13 mln people are refugees due to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine – Grandi

UNHCR calls on Russia to provide unfettered access to Ukrainians in country, does not recommend adoption or naturalization of Ukrainian children – Grandi

Zelensky: Refusal to accept Ukraine into NATO was historic mistake

LATEST

Belarusian troops conduct reconnaissance in Volyn, Polissia directions – AFU General Staff

Reznikov announces three possible scenarios for ending war

Canada sends 39 armored personnel carriers manufactured by General Dynamics to Ukraine - media

Canada imposes sanctions on Patriarch Kirill, Roskomnadzor

Ukrainian Navy defuse anti-ship mine washed ashore in Odesa region

Solidarity with Ukrainians is still very strong, we continue to have good access to services, employment, possibility to stay in Europe – Grandi

Russia tried to thwart Ukrainian president's addresses to European parliaments – Zelensky tells Slovenian parliament

About 80% of destroyed medical infrastructure facilities located in occupied territory – Dpty Health Minister

Property of Russian, Belarusian companies worth UAH 8 bln seized in Kyiv during war - Kyiv prosecutor

According to UNHCR estimates, 12-13 mln people are refugees due to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine – Grandi

AD
AD
AD
AD