Facts

11:57 05.07.2022

Russia has lost about 150 military, five tanks, two drones in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Russia has lost about 150 military, five tanks, two drones in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 150 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Tuesday morning, July 5, amounted to about 36,350 people, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost five tanks and 18 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – 1,594 and 3,772, respectively.

Also, during Monday, two artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system and five units of automotive equipment, including fuel trucks, were destroyed in Ukraine, as well as two unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 806 artillery systems, 247 MLRS, 105 air defense systems, 217 aircraft, 187 helicopters, 660 drones, 144 cruise missiles, 2,634 vehicles and tankers, 65 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Sloviansk and Donetsk directions," the summary says.

At the same time, the General Staff stressed that the data are being clarified.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

14:59 02.07.2022
Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

18:11 30.06.2022
Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

18:02 30.06.2022
Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

Enemy uses rocket weapons 202 times against Ukraine from June 13 to June 29, which is 120 more strikes than in previous weeks - AFU General Staff

13:09 20.06.2022
Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian occupations forces lose 200 military, nine tanks, four artillery systems in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

13:19 14.06.2022
Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

14:36 07.06.2022
Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

14:02 07.06.2022
Ukrainian military complete theoretical training, start practical firing from PzH 2000 howitzers – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian military complete theoretical training, start practical firing from PzH 2000 howitzers – AFU General Staff

13:05 07.06.2022
Number of Armed Forces of Belarus expected to increase to 80,000 people – General Staff

Number of Armed Forces of Belarus expected to increase to 80,000 people – General Staff

10:37 03.06.2022
Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

12:34 02.06.2022
Russia has lost about 150 soldiers, two tanks and two aircraft in Ukraine on June 1 – AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 150 soldiers, two tanks and two aircraft in Ukraine on June 1 – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Reps from 42 countries' authorities sign final declaration of conference on Ukraine's restoration in Lugano

Slovyansk mayor reports massive shelling of town

Zelensky believes Belarus' involvement in war can be avoided

Yermak in Lugano: The sooner mechanism of compensation for damage by Russia introduced in world, the less financial burden will have to be born by partner states of Ukraine

Mykolaiv comes under missile attack – mayor

LATEST

Reps from 42 countries' authorities sign final declaration of conference on Ukraine's restoration in Lugano

UNESCO technical delegation to visit Kyiv this week

Slovyansk mayor reports massive shelling of town

Zelensky discusses food security for world, security guarantees for Ukraine with Johnson

Zelensky believes Belarus' involvement in war can be avoided

Yermak in Lugano: The sooner mechanism of compensation for damage by Russia introduced in world, the less financial burden will have to be born by partner states of Ukraine

Mykolaiv comes under missile attack – mayor

Swedish PM gives Zelensky copy of letter of Charles XII on recognition of Zaporizhia Sich as independent state

Govts of Wales and Scotland allocate GBP 100 mln for military assistance to Ukraine – Johnson

Captive Azovstal defenders make statements under pressure – fighter's wife

AD
AD
AD
AD