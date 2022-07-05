Russia has lost about 150 military, five tanks, two drones in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 150 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Tuesday morning, July 5, amounted to about 36,350 people, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost five tanks and 18 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – 1,594 and 3,772, respectively.

Also, during Monday, two artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system and five units of automotive equipment, including fuel trucks, were destroyed in Ukraine, as well as two unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 806 artillery systems, 247 MLRS, 105 air defense systems, 217 aircraft, 187 helicopters, 660 drones, 144 cruise missiles, 2,634 vehicles and tankers, 65 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Sloviansk and Donetsk directions," the summary says.

At the same time, the General Staff stressed that the data are being clarified.