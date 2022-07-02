Facts

12:58 02.07.2022

ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

2 min read
ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova has announced that foreign forensic experts from the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA) and military experts are conducting investigations at the site of the destruction caused by the morning missile attack in Odesa region.

"A team of specialists from the State Emergency Service, a joint investigation group of the SBU and the National Police, prosecutors, forensic experts, worked at the scene from the evening. They were also joined by the head of the War Department of the Prosecutor General's Office with the international experts of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group and our Interdepartmental Working Group of Military Experts," she wrote on Facebook on Friday evening.

Venediktova emphasized that working out such crime scenes with foreign experts from the ACA Advisory Group and narrow military specialists is a standard practice for Ukraine. "These advisory bodies are meant to work with us on the ground," she said.

According to the Prosecutor General, particles of missiles were seized at the site of the explosions, the necessary measurements were made to establish the trajectory of their flight, and video from surveillance cameras was obtained. "We are taking all the necessary investigative measures to identify the specific persons responsible for this terrible war crime," Venediktova emphasized.

She recalled that "the vengeful Russian shelling of a residential building and recreation centers in Serhiyivka caused the death of 21 people. No military targets around the impact sites – civilians who were just sleeping. Russian troops this week are scaling their atrocities and lies from attack to attack on civilian objects."

Tags: #prosecutor_general #odesa_region

